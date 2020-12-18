Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Prime accused in illegal diesel pump case held

Police have arrested a 52-year- old man, who is the main accused in the case of an illegal diesel pump found operating at Wadala Truck Terminus in central Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:03 IST
Mumbai: Prime accused in illegal diesel pump case held

Police have arrested a 52-year- old man, who is the main accused in the case of an illegal diesel pump found operating at Wadala Truck Terminus in central Mumbai, an official said on Friday. The accused, a resident of Sion, was arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai police, he said.

The accused went absconding after a raid was conducted at the illegal diesel pump on December 2 by Unit-1 of the crime branch, the official said. ''The police had seized 15,000 litres of diesel, procured illegally, which was being sold at a cheaper rate,'' he said.

Police have so far arrested four persons, including the main accused in the case, he said, adding that a hunt for the remaining accused was on..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills wife, hangs self in Latur

A man allegedly committed suicide in Ausa tehsil in Latur district after killing his wife, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday morning in Ashiv village, a Bhada police station official said.Mahadev Pardhe 45 killed his ...

Infosys divests part of its stake in Whoop for USD 10 mn

IT services major Infosys on Friday said it has divested one-third of its holding in US-based Whoop for about USD 10 million about Rs 73.5 croreIn 2015, Infosys had announced making a USD 3 million investment in US-based wearable device sta...

Planned Harvard balloon test in Sweden stirs solar geoengineering unease

Removes typo in paragraph 11 By Alister DoyleOSLO, Dec 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Harvard University scientists plan to fly a test balloon above Sweden next year to help advance research into dimming sunlight to cool the Earth, alarmin...

Rajasthan: Govt school teacher booked for raping minor student

A 26-year-old primary school teacher at a government senior secondary school in a village in Rajasthans Bundi district was booked on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl studying in the same school, police said. The accused, who teaches...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020