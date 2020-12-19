Left Menu
Development News Edition

Getting offers for hero roles now, says Sonu Sood

The 47-year-old actor also revealed that the makers of another Telugu film have changed the script according to his new image, meaning that he will have to shoot his portions again.During the lockdown, Sood had launched an initiative to help reunite migrant workers who were stranded in Mumbai with their families in distant corners of the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 10:07 IST
Getting offers for hero roles now, says Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has said filmmakers have started to approach him with lead roles in their films due to his philanthropic work for migrant workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Earlier this year, Sood, known for films like ''Dabangg'', ''Jodhaa Akbar'', and ''Simmba'', catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the lockdown.

During a virtual session of ''We The Women'' on Friday, Sood opened up about how 2020 has changed his personal and professional life, especially his image of an actor, who has previously played villain in films such as ''Simmba'', ''R…Rajkumar'' and ''Arundhati''. ''I am getting all hero roles now. I have got four-five brilliant scripts. Let’s hope... It's new beginnings, new innings, it is a new pitch and it will be nice fun,'' the actor said.

He recalled that during the shooting of his upcoming Telugu movie ''Acharya'', South superstar Chiranjeevi expressed reservations about hitting him for a scene, given his new found image of a hero. ''We were doing an action sequence and Chiranjeevi sir said, ‘You being in the film is a big problem for us because I can’t hit you in the action scene’. He said if he does that people will curse him.

''There was another sequence where he was placing his feet on me but that too was reshot,'' Sood said. The 47-year-old actor also revealed that the makers of another Telugu film have changed the script according to his new image, meaning that he will have to shoot his portions again.

During the lockdown, Sood had launched an initiative to help reunite migrant workers who were stranded in Mumbai with their families in distant corners of the country. He and his team rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with the workers and then arrange transportation - buses, trains and even chartered flights as well as food for the stranded migrants.

Sood believes that there was some force working behind him and guiding him during the lockdown period. ''Blessings of my parents worked and I was able to connect with thousands of people. There was some kind of inner voice that made me do what I did. I didn’t know how I would do it but once we started, everything just happened,” he said.

Joining the actor in the session, titled ''The Men We Love'', was Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna, who has also been working round-the-clock to help the needy since the pandemic hit India. Khanna, sitting thousands of miles away in New York, launched a food distribution drive ‘Feed India’ that steadily reached millions across the country.

''Catering companies were shutting down and so were restaurants, even I was supposed to open two restaurants this year. ''It was all affecting me. I wanted to do something we started in a small way. We put everything on the backburner and focused on this,'' Khanna said.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Keylong in Himachal Pradesh shivers at minus 12.1 degrees Celsius

Keylong, Kalpa, Manali, Solan, Chamba and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh shivered at sub-zero temperatures in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Saturday. The tribal district Lahaul-Spitis administrative centre Keylong cont...

China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring - official

China will focus first on vaccinating high-risk groups over the winter and spring before widening the inoculation to the general public, a senior health official said on Saturday.Zeng Yixin, vice minister of Chinas National Health Commissio...

China's social safety programme being used to suppress dissent, says US researcher

Chinas social safety net programme, known as dibao, is increasingly being used as a tool to suppress dissent in the country, according to research from a US-based social scientist. According to South China Morning Post, the programme guaran...

Cong says Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria likened farmers to 'mad bull', he denies charge

The Congress on Friday claimed Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria likened protesting farmers to a mad bull, a charge denied by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti. Kataria said his remarks had been misinterpreted.Speaking to reporters in Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020