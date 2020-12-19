Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Man killed in road accident

A 34-year-old man from Malvani in Mumbai was killed after being hit by a vehicle at Ghodbunder Road in Thane city early on Saturday, a civic official said. The incident occurred around 3 am, Chief of Thane Municipal Corporations Regional Disaster Management Cell RDMC, Santosh Kadam, said.The victim, Sarfaraz Khan, was going on his two- wheeler when he was hit from behind by an unidentified vehicle.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-12-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 10:10 IST
Maha: Man killed in road accident

A 34-year-old man from Malvani in Mumbai was killed after being hit by a vehicle at Ghodbunder Road in Thane city early on Saturday, a civic official said. The incident occurred around 3 am, Chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Santosh Kadam, said.

The victim, Sarfaraz Khan, was going on his two- wheeler when he was hit from behind by an unidentified vehicle. Khan died on the spot, he said. His body was sent to the civil hospital here for post-mortem, Kasarwadavali police said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle in this connection, police said..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Keylong in Himachal Pradesh shivers at minus 12.1 degrees Celsius

Keylong, Kalpa, Manali, Solan, Chamba and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh shivered at sub-zero temperatures in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Saturday. The tribal district Lahaul-Spitis administrative centre Keylong cont...

China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring - official

China will focus first on vaccinating high-risk groups over the winter and spring before widening the inoculation to the general public, a senior health official said on Saturday.Zeng Yixin, vice minister of Chinas National Health Commissio...

China's social safety programme being used to suppress dissent, says US researcher

Chinas social safety net programme, known as dibao, is increasingly being used as a tool to suppress dissent in the country, according to research from a US-based social scientist. According to South China Morning Post, the programme guaran...

Cong says Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria likened farmers to 'mad bull', he denies charge

The Congress on Friday claimed Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria likened protesting farmers to a mad bull, a charge denied by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti. Kataria said his remarks had been misinterpreted.Speaking to reporters in Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020