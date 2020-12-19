Entertainment News Roundup: Race, music, strong women at the heart of movie 'Ma Rainey'; Dr. Seuss's estate can sue over 'Star Trek' 'mash-up'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle

Next year, as coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world, consumers are expected to return to restaurants, sports arenas and cinemas. But with films like "Matrix 4," "In the Heights" and "Dune" hitting TVs at the same time as theaters, and Marvel series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Loki" streaming on Disney+, will they even want to? K-Pop? How about T-Pop? Thai artists shoot for global audience

Move over K-Pop. Here comes T-Pop. Thai female band Lyra, backed by the world's biggest music label Universal Music Group (UMG), is hoping to harness its devoted fan base and match the success of South Korean artists who have who turned 'K-Pop' into an international phenomenon.

'I Feel Fine' - Beatles legend McCartney gives COVID vaccine a shot in the arm

Beatles legend Paul McCartney gave Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout a big shot in the arm by vowing to be among the first global superstars to be inoculated, The Sun newspaper reported on Friday. McCartney, 78, is among the third tier of people eligible to receive the jab alongside other over-75s, and said he believed the vaccine offers Britain a way out from the doom and gloom of the COVID pandemic, The Sun said.

Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

British actor Ian McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies, said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it. The state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is running Britain's mass COVID vaccination programme, posted several pictures of McKellen, in a blue T-shirt and a rainbow striped scarf, giving a thumbs up as he received the shot.

Berlin rejigs film festival for pandemic times

Berlin became the first of next year's big European film festivals to bow to the coronavirus pandemic, announcing it would hold a reduced, online-only programme in March, a month later than usual, with an audience event in June. The festival, now in its 71st year, occupies a distinct position in the cinema calendar, with its trade component, the European Film Market (EMF), shaping how films and series are sold around the world and launching that year's co-productions as studio executives meet film makers.

Dr. Seuss's estate can sue over 'Star Trek' 'mash-up'

Dr. Seuss's estate may sue the publisher of a "Star Trek"-themed "mash-up" of the famed children's author's final book because it was not protected as "fair use," a federal appeals court ruled on Friday. Reversing a lower court ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which oversees the estate, may sue ComicMix LLC for infringing its copyright in the 1990 Seuss book "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by publishing "Oh, the Places You'll Boldly Go!" Justin Bieber teams up with former rivals for Christmas song

Five years ago pop star Justin Bieber was locked in a contest for Britain's favourite Christmas song with a group of little known health workers. He gave in. This year, the Canadian singer-songwriter and the health workers are back, singing his hit "Holy" together to raise funds to help Britain's state-run National Health Service (NHS) tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

'#ChangeMusic' plan aims to give Black artists bigger clout

The organizers of the Grammy awards on Thursday launched an initiative to elevate Black voices at all levels of the music industry and ensure that Black artists are fairly compensated for their work. The #ChangeMusic Roadmap, launched by the Recording Academy and racial justice non profit Color of Change, said that Black contributions to the industry have historically been undervalued.

Race, music, strong women at heart of movie 'Ma Rainey'

Film drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" may be set in the racially divided United States of the 1920s and was written almost 40 years ago, but it arrives with much to say about today. Starring Viola Davis as Black blues singer Ma Rainey and the late Chadwick Boseman as a hot-headed trumpet player, the movie comes to Netflix on Friday as Hollywood and the United States grapple with systemic racism.