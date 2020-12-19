Left Menu
Amitabh Bachchan cracks joke about his 'torture' during latest shoot

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Saturday shared about the biggest torture he experienced in his life, through his latest post.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 13:06 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Saturday shared about the biggest torture he experienced in his life, through his latest post. Senior Bachchan who is one of the most active celebrities on social media is known for his sense of humour he expresses through his waggish posts. The 78-year-old star yet again took to his social media handle to share a jocular post.

In the pictures shared by the 'Don' star, which is from his latest photoshoot, he is seen giving a witty look to the camera and the torture, about which the star has mentioned, is being referred to the calorie-rich sweets he has been asked to hold for the shoot. "Jab aapne meetha khana chord dia, tab shoot ke lie pakda diya rasgulla or gulab jaamun. Or kaha beta, esa expression ho jese aapne khaa liya ho. Isse bada torture life me nahi ho sakta" (Translation: When you gave up having sweets, then rasgulla and gulab jamun were handed over for shoot. And was told expression should be such as if you have eaten it all. No bigger torture can happen in life than this!), Bachchan wrote using sad face emoticons.

The entertaining post accumulated more than one lakh likes within few hours of being posted including one from Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar. On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial flick 'Brahmastra', which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His upcoming endeavours include Nagraj Manjule's 'Jhund' and Rumi Jaffrey's 'Chehre' with Emraan Hashmi. (ANI)

