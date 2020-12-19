Sam Rockwell to star in movie about ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn’s excape

Oscar winner Sam Rockwell will star in a feature-length film about private security operative Michael Taylor, who helped former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape. Rockwell will star as Taylor, who was the chief architect of Ghosn's escape as he awaited trial on charges of financial misconduct in Japan made international headlines earlier this year.

The project hails from Vanity Fair Studios and MGM/UA TV where the Rockwell’s production banner Play Hooky has a first-look deal. Besides the movie, a prequel series is also being developed. The show will focus on a younger Taylor and how he got involved in private security jobs after he left the military. Rockwell will not star in the series.

''Get Shorty'' scribe Davey Holmes will write and executive produce both the feature and series, inspired by May Jeong’s July 2020 Vanity Fair article. Rockwell will also executive produce the feature and the TV series, along with his Play Hooky producing partner Mark Berger.