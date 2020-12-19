Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 13:59 IST
Kriti Sanon tests negative for COVID-19

Actor Kriti Sanon on Saturday said she has tested negative for COVID-19. The 30-year-old actor, who had recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming film with Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh, had tested positive for coronavirus last week and was under home quarantine. In to Twitter post, Sanon expressed gratitude to the doctors, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and all those who prayed for her good health.

''Happy to inform everyone that I have finally tested negative for COVID-19! A big thank you to @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr. Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance. And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love,'' the actor wrote. Sanon had in her earlier statement said she will get back to work as soon as she recovers. ''I'm gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I'm reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet,'' she had said. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 3,994 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 18,88,767, while the death toll is 48,574.

