Left Menu
Development News Edition

Javadekar announces IFFI’s Indian Panorama line-up, 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Chhichhore' to be screened

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday announced that 20 non-feature and 23 feature films, including Saand Ki Aankh and Sushant Singh Rajputs Chhichhore, will be screened as part of the Indian Panaroma section at the 51st International Film Festival of India IFFI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 14:34 IST
Javadekar announces IFFI’s Indian Panorama line-up, 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Chhichhore' to be screened

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday announced that 20 non-feature and 23 feature films, including ''Saand Ki Aankh'' and Sushant Singh Rajput's ''Chhichhore'', will be screened as part of the Indian Panaroma section at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The nine-day film gala, which was previously scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20-28, got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

''Happy to announce the selection of 23 feature and 20 non-feature films in Indian Panorama of 51st IFFI. @MIB_India'' Javadekar said on Twitter. ''Saand Ki Aankh'', directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, will be the opening movie for the Panorama section at the festival, which will also see the screenings of Vetri Maaran's ''Asuran'', Nila Madhab Panda's Oriya language movie ''Kalira Atita'' and Govind Nihalani's ''Up, Up & Up''.

The list of films, selected by a jury headed by filmmaker-writer John Mathew Matthan, also includes ''Bridge'' (Assamese), ''Avijatrik'' (Bengali), ''Pinki Elli?'' (Kannada), ''Trance'' (Malayalam) and ''Prawaas'' (Marathi). Nitesh Tiwari's ''Chhichhore'', starring Rajput, who died in June this year, has been included as part of three mainstream films, which also consists of ''Asuran'' and Malayalam movie ''Kappela''.

The movies were selected by an internal committee of Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) based on the recommendations of Film Federation of India (FFI) and Producer’s Guild. The non-feature jury was headed by acclaimed feature and documentary filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar. The jury selected Ankit Kothari's ''Paanchika'', a Gujarati language movie, as the opening non-feature film of Indian Panorama 2020.

A total 20 titles, including ''100 Years Of Chrysotom - A Biographical Film'', ''Ahimsa- Gandhi: The Power Of The Powerless'', ''Justice Delayed But Delivered'', ''Still Alive'' and ''Investing Life'', will be showcased under the section..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Red, delectable and nutritive Cherries from Chile promoted for the first time in India

New Delhi India, December 19 ANINewsVoir Its the perfect time of the year to top up your Christmas and New Year celebrations with red, juicy and nutritious Cherries from Chile. The Chilean Cherry Committee of the Chilean Fruit Exporters Ass...

This popular multiplayer game is coming to Xbox consoles in 2021

Among Us, one of the most popular online multiplayer games of 2020, will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021.Announcing the availability of Among Us on Xbox Game Pass for PC, the com...

What a spell by the Australians, pace matters: Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram lauded Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins for bundling India out for a meagre 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Taking to Twitter the veteran s...

6 Pakistanis among 7 chargesheeted by NIA in narcotics seizure case of Gujarat

The NIA has filed a charge sheet against seven people including six Pakistani nationals in a case of seizure of 237 kgs of narcotics in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday. The charge sheet was filed on Friday before a special National In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020