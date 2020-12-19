Left Menu
'Locke & Key' gets season three order from Netflix

Horror-fantasy series Locke Key has been renewed for a third season by streamer Netflix. The second season is set to premiere in 2021 and filming for season three will pick up immediately after that, reported Deadline.In addition, series executive producer and co-showrunner Meredith Averill has signed an overall deal with Netflix for TV and other projects.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-12-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 14:52 IST
Horror-fantasy series ''Locke & Key'' has been renewed for a third season by streamer Netflix. The renewal comes as production on the show's sophomore season is set to wrap in Toronto this week. The second season is set to premiere in 2021 and filming for season three will pick up immediately after that, reported Deadline.

In addition, series executive producer and co-showrunner Meredith Averill has signed an overall deal with Netflix for TV and other projects. An adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name, ''Locke and Key'' follows the Locke children who, after their father's murder, migrate to their ancestral home in Maine only to find that the house is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death.

As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. The first season featured Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott and Laysla De Oliveira, among others.

The second season will see the stakes rise for the siblings as they embrace their role as the new Keepers of the Keys..

