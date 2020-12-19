'The Flight Attendant' renewed for second season by HBO Max

Left Menu
Actor Kaley Cuoco-led dramedy thriller The Flight Attendant has been renewed by streaming platform HBO Max for a second season. The news of the shows renewal comes a day after the final episode of season one started streaming on the WarnerMedia-owned digital platform.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-12-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 15:14 IST
Actor Kaley Cuoco-led dramedy thriller ''The Flight Attendant'' has been renewed by streaming platform HBO Max for a second season. The news of the show's renewal comes a day after the final episode of season one started streaming on the WarnerMedia-owned digital platform. According to Variety, the announcement was made by Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max. ''The Flight Attendant'' opened to positive reviews on November 26. The first season, which was based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, followed free-spirited flight attendant Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) on a harrowing and hilarious adventure that starts after she wakes up next to her dead one-night stand (Michiel Huisman) during a Bangkok layover.

Steve Yockey adapted the novel for the series adaptation. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions and Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions. The season also featured actors Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.

