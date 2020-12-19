Left Menu
Development News Edition

Acting is therapeutic: Ishwak Singh

He said his latest release Unpaused, an Amazon Prime Video anthology which revolves around the theme of new beginnings, search for hope and reflection on life, was one such project that took him on a trip down to the memory lane.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 16:21 IST
Acting is therapeutic: Ishwak Singh

For actor Ishwak Singh of “Pataal Lok” fame, acting is like a therapy as it gives him an opportunity to touch upon various sides of human psyche. Singh, who has played supporting roles in films ''Tum Bin II'', ''Veere Di Wedding'', ''Malaal'', has been applauded by critics and audience for his portrayal of soft-spoken Kashmiri Muslim cop Imran Ansari in Amazon Prime Video crime thriller series ''Paatal Lok''. The actor said he shares a symbiotic relationship with scripts and it is always the content that drives his choices. ''It is always the content, script that drives me. It is the relationship an actor has with the text, with the script. It is pure, unadulterated and you feel you want to experience this part. ''You either feel this is part of your life or want to relive or want to be able to address certain things that are stuck within and you will get closure. Acting is therapeutic and that’s what I love the most about it,'' Singh told PTI in an interview over Zoom. He said his latest release ''Unpaused'', an Amazon Prime Video anthology which revolves around the theme of new beginnings, search for hope and reflection on life, was one such project that took him on a trip down to the memory lane. ''When I came across this theme of hope, I was like I know this part of human psyche. All those memories came flashing to me. Like, when I was down, I had someone to offer me help either from family or friends and sometimes I was on the other side of the fence,” Singh said.

''Unpaused'' features five short films directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun Dhaware and Nitya Mehra. Singh stars in Advani’s short “Apartment”, which highlights the feeling of being left alone. It also features Richa Chaddha and Sumeet Vyas.

The short revolves around a career-oriented woman (Chadha) betrayed by her husband (Vyas), who decides to kill herself, but is saved by her neighbour (Singh). “Unpaused” premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says tailed U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait

Chinas military tailed a U.S. warship as it passed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the Chinese military said, denouncing such missions as sending flirtatious glances to supporters of Taiwan independence. China, which claims...

Police probe into killing of minor girl in Odisha severely flawed with glaring defects: NCPCR

The police probe into the kidnap-and-murder case of a minor girl in Odisha was severely flawed with glaring defects, apex child rights body NCPCR said on Saturday, demanding disciplinary action against the investigating officers. The five-y...

EXPLAINER-U.S. government hack: espionage or act of war?

The suspected Russian hack of U.S. government agencies has led to heated rhetoric from lawmakers, with U.S. Senator Dick Durbin calling it virtually a declaration of war and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio saying that America must retaliate, and n...

Malegaon blast case: Special NIA court orders all accused to appear before it on Jan 4

Expressing displeasure over the absence of the 2008 Malegaon blast accused during a hearing on Saturday, despite strict orders for their physical appearance, a special NIA court in Mumbai directed them to remain present on January 4, when t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020