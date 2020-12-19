Acting is therapeutic: Ishwak Singh

For actor Ishwak Singh of “Pataal Lok” fame, acting is like a therapy as it gives him an opportunity to touch upon various sides of human psyche. Singh, who has played supporting roles in films ''Tum Bin II'', ''Veere Di Wedding'', ''Malaal'', has been applauded by critics and audience for his portrayal of soft-spoken Kashmiri Muslim cop Imran Ansari in Amazon Prime Video crime thriller series ''Paatal Lok''. The actor said he shares a symbiotic relationship with scripts and it is always the content that drives his choices. ''It is always the content, script that drives me. It is the relationship an actor has with the text, with the script. It is pure, unadulterated and you feel you want to experience this part. ''You either feel this is part of your life or want to relive or want to be able to address certain things that are stuck within and you will get closure. Acting is therapeutic and that’s what I love the most about it,'' Singh told PTI in an interview over Zoom. He said his latest release ''Unpaused'', an Amazon Prime Video anthology which revolves around the theme of new beginnings, search for hope and reflection on life, was one such project that took him on a trip down to the memory lane. ''When I came across this theme of hope, I was like I know this part of human psyche. All those memories came flashing to me. Like, when I was down, I had someone to offer me help either from family or friends and sometimes I was on the other side of the fence,” Singh said.

''Unpaused'' features five short films directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun Dhaware and Nitya Mehra. Singh stars in Advani’s short “Apartment”, which highlights the feeling of being left alone. It also features Richa Chaddha and Sumeet Vyas.

The short revolves around a career-oriented woman (Chadha) betrayed by her husband (Vyas), who decides to kill herself, but is saved by her neighbour (Singh). “Unpaused” premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.