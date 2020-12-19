Left Menu
Taapsee Pannu showcases toned biceps in latest Instagram post

Posing candidly amid her gymnasium session, actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday showcased her toned biceps and triceps in a recent post.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 16:24 IST
Taapsee Pannu (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Posing candidly amid her gymnasium session, actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday showcased her toned biceps and triceps in a recent post. The 'Pink' actor posted two pictures of herself on Instagram in which she is exercising and pulling weights in a gym. She is seen sporting a peach sports tee that is displaying her toned tricep and bicep muscles.

"The push and the pull!#RashmiRocket," wrote Taapsee alongside the stunning post on the photo-sharing platform. The post hit more than three lakh likes including one from Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Of late, the 'Judwaa 2' star has been active on social media and updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, the actor who has transformed her body for her much-anticipated film 'Rashmi Rocket' shared a video of her athletic fitness regimen with fans.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama that chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests is expected to release sometime in 2021. (ANI)

