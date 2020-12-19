Shilpa Shetty looks forward to the weekend

Looking forward to spending the weekend well, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday shared a pouty selfie and asked fans what are they doing today. The 'Life In A Metro' star took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie while channelling her weekend mood. The actor was seen dressed in a printed kurta while sporting a low make up look, as she flaunted her highlighted luscious locks.

The 'Apne' star captioned the picture as "I'm looking forward to the weekend. What are you doing today?" The hashtags,"#WeekendVibes #WeekendIsHere #goodvibesonly #blessed #gratitude," were also added by the star alongside the post. With the post hitting Instagram, celebrity followers including Ridhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 1 lakh followers liked the post and many left adorable comments. Complementing Shetty's well-groomed hair, Jacqueline Fernandez chimed in to the comments section, writing, "How is your hair so amazing!!" Shetty, who has been on a sabbatical from films, will be soon seen in the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma', along with Shirley Sethia and Abhimanyu Dassani. (ANI)