The Family Man Season 2 updates, creators compare Samantha Akkineni with Nagarjuna

Indian web TV series The Family Man is yet to announce its release date for Season 2. However, Amazon Prime had already released a video on September 19 this with some clips titled "The Family Man Season 2 Coming Soon | 1 Year Anniversary | Amazon Original."

The lead actor Manoj Bajpayee hinted in his conversation with Bollywood Hungama about the viewer's expectation for The Family Man Season 2. "Family Man is already shot. It's getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online," the Satya actor said.

The Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently revealed on Samantha's talk show that the Majili actress Samantha Akkineni has performed action sequences in The Family Man Season 2.

In the talk show of Samantha's Sam Jam Samantha, Tamannaah Bhatia surprised viewers by showing a video clip from Raj and D.K. The directors praised Samantha Akkineni's courage and dedication on taking the action sequences.

"When we spoke to her for the first time, we told her that it is not a glamorous role and it will have a lot of action sequences. She didn't take even a second and said, 'I am up for it. That is exactly what I want,'" Raj Nidimoru said. "She spent a lot of time working out, chiselling her body and increasing her fitness. In a way, she was getting trained for martial arts," Krishna DK added.

It seems as Samantha Akkineni was hitting someone real, Raj said. "In a scene, she was supposed to punch a man. We were watching on the monitor. We really thought she was hitting the man for real. The punches came off really well on the screen," Raj opined.

They compared Samantha's action in The Family Man with the famous actor Nagarjuna. "There were days when Nagarjuna used to punch on screen, and we used to think that's how action should be done. And now, we feel the same about Samantha. So, Sam you are giving competition to the men out there," Raj added.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K's joint official Instagram account announced on September 25 that the team already wrapped up the shooting for The Family Man Season 2. The series lovers congratulated them with many commenting 'can't wait', 'we are so excited to watch it', 'eagerly waiting' etc.

The Family Man Season 2 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be out in February 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.