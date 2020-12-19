Left Menu
Development News Edition

New rules in force at Saneeswara temple during 'Sanipeyarchi'

Due to the spread of COVID-19 this year, the district administration imposed restrictions.The new regulations would be in force from today December 19 till February 14, 2021 48 days after the festival, said district Collector Arjun Sharma.

PTI | Karaikal | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:51 IST
New rules in force at Saneeswara temple during 'Sanipeyarchi'

With eight days to go for the'Sanipeyarchi'(transit of Saturn) festival, new regulations and entry restrictions came into effect from Saturday at the Lord Saneeswara temple in Tirunallar in the Union Territory of Puducherry. The temple in Karaikal district is dedicated to Lord Saneeswara.

Saturn's transit from one zodiac sign to another is celebrated as 'Sanipeyarchi' festival which is held once in two-and-a-half years. The last Sanipeyarchiwas in 2017. This time, the festival is to be held on December 27 (Sunday).

The festival attracts several lakhs of pilgrims from various parts of the country. Due to the spread of COVID-19 this year, the district administration imposed restrictions.

The new regulations would be in force from today (December 19) till February 14, 2021 (48 days after the festival), said district Collector Arjun Sharma. Accordingly, pilgrims who wish to visit the temple during the weekends would have to register on the temple's official website https://thirunallarutemple.org/sanipayarchi/ Only those with a valid registration letter would be allowed into the temple on Saturdays and Sundays between December 19 and February 14, said the Collector.

Pilgrims would have to wear masks and thermal-scanning would be taken at the entry point. Social distancing norms should be adhered to in the temple, said the Collector.

Pilgrims would not be let to take a holy dip in any of the temple tanks. No 'archana' and special poojas would be performed, said the Collector.

Children below 10 and elders with co-morbiditiesare advised to refrain from taking the pilgrimage this time. Temple executive officer Aadarsh, Karaikal district senior Superintendent of Police Niharika Bhatt and the district Collector Arjun Sharma reviewed the festival arrangements at the town on Saturday.

A large number of pilgrims, who had made registration on the website, thronged the temple today..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ulsan Hyundai beat Persepolis 2-1 in Asian Champions League final

Junior Negrao scored twice as South Koreas Ulsan Hyundai came from a goal behind to win the Asian Champions League final in Doha on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Persepolis from Iran. A pair of VAR-awarded penalties either side of halfti...

Delhi court takes cognisance of offence of sedition against Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the offence of sedition against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year, which resulted in damage t...

Bomb blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province kills two, injures 4

At least two civilians were killed and four others sustained injuries in a roadside bomb blast in the Greshk district of southern Helmand province on Saturday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing officials as saying.A corolla type vehicle s...

Kumaraswamy challenges Siddaramaiah to build regional party & win 10 seats

Bengaluru, Dec 19 PTIFormer Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday challenged Congress leader Siddaramaiah to build a regional party and win at least 10 seats on his own strength before criticising JDS and his leadership abilities. In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020