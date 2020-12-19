Left Menu
RSS pays tributes to M G Vaidya, calls him senior mentor

He was 97.With the passing away of Madhav Govind alias Baburaoji Vaidya, all of us the workers ofRashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have lost one of our senior mentors, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said in a joint statement on its Twitter handle.

19-12-2020
Manmohan Vaidya, M G Vaidya's son and joint general secretary of the RSS, termed him as a ''proponent of Hindutva'' who led an active, meaningful and inspiring life. Image Credit: ANI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has lost a senior mentor with the death of M G Vaidya, the organization said on Saturday. Vaidya, known as an ideologue of the RSS, died here earlier in the day after a brief illness. He was 97.

''With the passing away of Madhav Govind alias Baburaoji Vaidya, all of us the workers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have lost one of our senior mentors,'' Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said in a joint statement on its Twitter handle. They described Vaidya as someone who had a great knowledge of Sanskrit, an excellent journalist, an active member of the Legislative Council and an excellent writer.

''He was an active witness to the development of the Sangh's work. His personal, family and social life was a reflection of Sangh's `sanskar' (teachings),'' the statement said. It also noted that Vaidya, who was the RSS's first national spokesperson, presented the organization before the world in a very simple language.

Manmohan Vaidya, M G Vaidya's son and joint general secretary of the RSS, termed him as a ''proponent of Hindutva'' who led an active, meaningful and inspiring life. ''He became an RSS volunteer when he was eight years old....he used to attend Sangh shakha (daily meeting) till he was 95,'' he said.

