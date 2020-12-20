Left Menu
News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, 89, has received the COVID-19 vaccine in Britain at his local doctor's surgery, a statement issued on his behalf said on Friday.

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, 89, has received the COVID-19 vaccine in Britain at his local doctor's surgery, a statement issued on his behalf said on Friday. "He would like to thank the keyworkers and the NHS (National Health Service) staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible," the statement said. French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, is detained

Jean-Luc Brunel, a longtime French modeling agent who knew the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been taken into custody by French authorities, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Thursday. Brunel, 74, was detained on Wednesday as part of a probe opened last year into allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment, the office said.

Apple temporarily shuts all California stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

Apple Inc has temporarily shut all of its 53 stores in California amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman said on Saturday, expanding previously announced closures.The company said on Friday it was temporarily shutting some store...

Louisiana's newest congressman hospitalized with COVID-19

Louisianas newest member of Congress was admitted to a hospital for monitoring on Saturday, one day after announcing that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Republican Rep-elect Luke Letlow was admitted as a precaution, spokesman Andrew B...

Britain digs heels in as deadline looms on post-Brexit trade talks

Britain reiterated on Saturday that it would prefer to leave the European Union with no trade deal rather than compromise its independence while there was no word from Brussels on whether progress had been made after a crucial day of talks....

UK will take no deal if EU fails to shift on Brexit trade, says source

Britain will complete its journey out of the European Union at the end of the year without a trade deal unless the bloc substantially shifts position, a UK government source said on Saturday, as time runs out to prevent a turbulent Brexit f...
