Mauricio Henao joins Mel Gibson in 'Panama'

Colombian actor Mauricio Henao, known for telenovelas like Donde Esta Eliza and Medicos, is set to star in the upcoming action thriller Panama. Mark Neveldine of Crank series fame will direct the film from a script penned by Daniel Adams and William R Barber.Kate Katzman, Charlie Weber, and Victor Turpin are also part of the feature, scheduled to be shot in Puerto Rico.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-12-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 11:55 IST
Colombian actor Mauricio Henao, known for telenovelas like ''Donde Esta Eliza'' and ''Medicos'', is set to star in the upcoming action thriller ''Panama''. Henao joins lead stars Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson on the Yale Productions project, reported Deadline.

''Panama'' revolves around James Becker (Hauser), a rugged and decorated ex-marine who is sent undercover by his former commander, Stark (Gibson) to execute a high-value deal with untrustworthy adversaries. Mark Neveldine of ''Crank'' series fame will direct the film from a script penned by Daniel Adams and William R Barber.

Kate Katzman, Charlie Weber, and Victor Turpin are also part of the feature, scheduled to be shot in Puerto Rico. Jordan Beckerman, Jordan Yale Levine, Michelle Chydzik Sowa, Michelle Reihel, Shaun Sanghani, and Frances Lausell are producing the film.

