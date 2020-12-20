Sonakshi Sinha resumes shoot for Amazon series: First day on set after lockdown

Left Menu
Reportedly titled Fallen, the series had gone on floors earlier this year but the shoot was halted following the nationwide lockdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.Sinha took to Instagram and posted a series of Stories from the shows sets in South Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 13:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (aslisona)

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday said she is back on the sets of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, being directed by filmmaker Reema Kagti. Reportedly titled ''Fallen'', the series had gone on floors earlier this year but the shoot was halted following the nationwide lockdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sinha took to Instagram and posted a series of Stories from the show's sets in South Mumbai. ''Off to shoot for my series with Amazon Prime Video today! My first day on set after lockdown. Can't even tell you how it feels,'' the 33-year-old actor wrote.

In another Story, Sinha posted a video with her team from her vanity van, where they were dressed in masks and gloves. ''Oh my God, I'm back on sets,'' she said. The series marks Sinha's digital debut after a decade of appearing in films like the ''Dabangg'' series, ''Lootera'' and ''Mission Mangal''. ''Fallen'' also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

