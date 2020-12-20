Left Menu
'The Wilds' renewed for season 2 at Amazon

Amazon has renewed 'The Wilds' for a second season.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 18:15 IST
'The Wilds' renewed for season 2 at Amazon
Poster of the show (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Amazon has renewed 'The Wilds' for a second season. According to Variety, the show's official Twitter account broke the news on Saturday (local time) with a video of the cast celebrating, captioned "did someone say season 2??"

'The Wilds' follows a group of young girls who become stranded on a deserted island after their plane crashes. The first season consisted of 10 episodes, which all released on Amazon Prime Video on December 11. 'The Wilds' was created by Sarah Streicher and stars Rachel Griffiths (Gretchen Klein), Sophia Taylor Ali (Fatin Jadmani), Shannon Berry (Dot Campbell), Sarah Pidgeon (Leah Rilke), Erana James (Toni Shalifoe), Jenna Clause (Martha Blackburn), David Sullivan (Daniel Faber), Troy Winbush (Dean Young), Helena Howard (Nora Reid), Reign Edwards (Rachel Reid) and Mia Healey (Shelby Goodkind).

The show is executive produced by Streicher, Amy B Harris, Dylan Clark and Jamie Tarses. As per Variety, Harris - who also serves as showrunner- spoke about the genesis of the show in an interview with Variety.

"Obviously we are living in a very divided world right now and people are behind their computer screams trolling one another and screaming strong opinions and not listening to one another," Harris said. "What would happen if you pulled people out of that world - a Dot and Shelby who don't have a ton in common, but are from the same place - would they start to see the common ground? We felt like they would. That is maybe a little bit of our hope: If you just put down your phones for five seconds and actually talk to someone else, you will see you actually have more similarities than differences. And their greatest similarity is the desire to survive."(ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

