Sara Ali Khan shares experience of being featured in iconic song 'Mirchi Lagi Toh'

A day before the release of much-anticipated number 'Mirchi Lagi Toh' from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Coolie No. 1,' Sara shared her experience on being featured in the song that she has grown up listening to. Elated about the entire experience of 'Coolie No 1', the 'Kedarnath' star shared how it was working on such iconic songs. "Working on Coolie No. 1 has really been a dream come true. One has grown up listening to songs like Husn hai Suhana and Mirchi Lagi, and it's surreal that I now feature in the reprised versions of these songs!"

Originally composed by Anand-Milind with lyrics by Sameer, Lilo George and Dj Chetas have added new beats to the iconic chartbuster - 'Mirchi Lagi Toh'. 'Mirchi Lagi Toh' is the remake of the superhit 1990's song of the same name from the original 'Coolie No. 1' film. Both the film and the song originally featured superstar Govinda alongside actor Karisma Kapoor.

The teaser of the song sees Khan and Dhawan acing the signature steps of the famous song in a new style.Both the lead actors are seen dressed in shades of pink and blues. The background of the song video featured a 90s set-up including ice-cream trucks and single-screen film theatres.

The original composition of the song was penned by lyricist Sameer, while the music was given by Anand-Milind. The remixing of the new version, however, has been done by DJ Chetas and musician Lijo George. The remake of the hit 1995 film of the same name has been slated for release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. (ANI)