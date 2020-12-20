96 movies screened online at Calcutta International Short Film Festival

Ninety-six movies from across the world were screened online at the three-day Calcutta International Short Film Festival 2020 (CISFF 2020) which concluded on Sunday, organisers said. Of the 96 films, 21 are from India and nine are from West Bengal.

Kamaleshwar Mukherjee's 'The Hunger Artist', which has won several international awards, was the opening film of CISFF 2020. ''Short filmmakers don't seem to get much support or recognition in India as much as they do globally. More than 70 per cent of international festivals dedicate a section to short films but the number is negligible when it comes to Indian festivals,'' Festival Director Shubhankar Mazumdar said on Sunday.

It is important to create an ecosystem which provides short filmmakers with economical support and encouragement, he said. Mazumdar said that CISFF aims at giving young and independent filmmakers a platform for showcasing their talent, besides trying to create a financial and technical support system for them.