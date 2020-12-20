Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haasan once again takes on AIADMK over MGR's legacy

Makkal Needhi Maiam MNM founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday yet again joined issue with the ruling AIADMK over late Chief Minister M G Ramachandrans MGR legacy, saying anyone who had ideals like the stalwart could be his heir.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 20:25 IST
Haasan once again takes on AIADMK over MGR's legacy
Kamal Haasan Image Credit: Twitter (@iamkamalhaasan)

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday yet again joined issue with the ruling AIADMK over late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran's (MGR) legacy, saying anyone who had ideals like the stalwart could be his ''heir''. His party had ideals like him and therefore, ''we are his extension,'' Haasan said at a poll rally here, days after chief minister and AIADMK Co-coordinator K Palaniswami said no one other than the ruling party can lay claim to MGR's legacy.

Incidentally, the MNM's very slogan ''Naalai Namadey'' (Tomorrow belongs to us) has a connect to MGR, Haasan said in an obvious reference to a hit movie featuring the late matinee idol in the lead role, with a titular song from the same film being a hit number. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are expected to be held in April-May 2021.

Hassan said questions were being asked if he was taking MGR's name with an eye on polls but ''it means you have not seen or heard anything.'' ''Our first slogan is Naalai Namadey. We are not the ones making money by repeatedly taking that name (of MGR). We are taking the name of (Mahatma) Gandhi as well as that of MGR, (EVR) Periyar and (BR) Ambedkar,'' he said at his campaign at Porur. ''We believe in all their good intentions becoming our intentions. We have that compassion of MGR who wanted poor students to come to school and have food (and so) we are his extension,'' Haasan added.

Ramachandran introduced the popular nutritious meal scheme for school-going children in the state earlier. In fact, all those who think on the lines of MGR ''are his heirs,'' he said.

''Therefore I am also that. You can't claim sole credit to MGR's legacy,'' Haasan asserted and accused the ruling party of having 'forgotten' their late founder all these days. ''I have suddenly reminded them of MGR...this is childish behaviour (by the AIADMK). Why do you get angry if I say I am walking his path,'' he asked the ruling party.

Taking objection to Haasan claiming MGR's legacy, Palaniswami had few days ago insisted that only the AIADMK, founded by the late Ramachandran, could lay claim to his legacy and wondered if the actor-politician ''could christen the child of someone else.'' He had accused the MNM chief of taking Ramachandran's name only for votes, saying ''he (Hassan) does not have individual clout.'' ''AIADMK was founded by MGR, so it is the only movement qualified to use his name. No one else has the moral right to do so,'' he said. Further, he had said on Friday that since both MGR and late chief minister J Jayalalithaa had no heirs, the party supporters and people were their heirs.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-COMBINATIONS Gill, Rahul and Pant get ready for Boxing Day ...

Maha CM inspects ongoing Metro rail work in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday inspected the ongoing Metro rail work in Mumbai. During the visit, he directed the authorities to ensure that the quality of work is good and that it gets completed within the set deadli...

Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

Kuwaits Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the countrys state-run news agency reported. He was 72. Sheikh Nasser, who held va...

Pope snubs Vatican's sci-fi Nativity scene, directs visitors to others

Pope Francis on Sunday appeared to add his own thumbs-down to widespread criticism of an unorthodox nativity scene in St. Peters Square, telling visitors to instead visit a nearby exhibition of traditional crches. At his last Sunday blessin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020