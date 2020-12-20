Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 21:58 IST
Patriotism came naturally to Subramanya Bharati: Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI

Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday hailed National poet and freedom fighter Subramanya Bharathi, saying patriotism came naturally to him and one could understand through his verses, his love for the country and Tamil language. The poet, through his songs, placed the country's interests first rather than his personal commitments, she said in her valedictory address of the International Bharathi Festival to mark the 138th birth anniversary of the poet, hailed as 'Mahakavi'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 11 inaugurated the 10 day festival, organised by the Bharathi Cultural Centre. ''The Prime Minister has been quoting Bharathiyar's famous songs at whichever event he attended, Bharathiyar's true spirit for the country'', she said.

''Patriotism came naturally to Bharathiyar. Without caring for his own interests, he sung songs and wrote verses, encouraging people before the country attained Independence to fight for their rights. Energy has been pouring in his songs,'' she said. The poems he wrote boosted the self-confidence of the people and enthused them with vigour (to fight for Independence)'', she said.

''His songs on the Independence movement still motivate people. There is no sense of fatigue in the words used by him,'' she said. Highlighting some of Bharathiyar's popular poems, Sitharaman said his love for the Tamil language and people of the country could be seen in the words he used in them.

Sitharaman also quoted a few lines from some of his poems ''that showed his love for the cultural richness of India''. ''His love for the country, Tamil language can be seen in many of his songs.

Bharathiyar lived the life of a true advaith. He was an enigmatic poet'', she said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

