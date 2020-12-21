Left Menu
Eddie Izzard announces she/her pronouns

Actor and comedian Eddie Izzard has revealed that she is gender fluid and will be using she and her pronouns from now on.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-12-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 10:17 IST
Actor and comedian Eddie Izzard has revealed that she is ''gender fluid'' and will be using ''she'' and ''her'' pronouns from now on. The Emmy winner made the announcement while making an appearance on the Sky Arts' Portrait Artist of the Year, the yearly special that brings together painters and the celebrity subjects they will draw as part of a competition.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Izzard sat as a model last week for the event where she publicly opened up about embracing her orientation. ''I try to do things that I think are interesting, and this is the first programme I've asked if I can be she and her. A little transition period. ''It feels great, because people just assume that they just know me from before but I'm gender fluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on,'' she told Curtis Holder, the artist whose painting won the competition. The actor-comic is known for featuring in films like ''Ocean's Twelve'' and its sequel ''Ocean's Thirteen'', ''Victoria & Abdul'', and the FX series ''The Riches'' opposite Minnie Driver.

On stage and off, Izzard is known for wearing makeup and outfits that are traditionally seen by many as womenswear. In the past, she has identified as a trans person and has been a leader when it comes to LGTBQ+ advocacy..

