British pop star Ed Sheeran has released a surprise track titled Afterglow ahead of Christmas. The song, which the Shape of You singer shared on Instagram on Monday, is his first single in over a year. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:24 IST
Ed Sheeran releases first song in over a year

British pop star Ed Sheeran has released a surprise track titled “Afterglow” ahead of Christmas. The song, which the “Shape of You” singer shared on Instagram on Monday, is his first single in over a year. “Hey guys. ‘Afterglow’ is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! “Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x,” Sheeran wrote alongside the performance video of the song. “Afterglow” is Sheeran’s first release since his “No.6 Collaborations Project” in 2019

The 29-year-old musician has penned the track with David Hodges and Fred Gibson. Sheeran has been on break since the birth of his and wife Cherry Seaborn’s daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in September. PTI SHDSHD

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

