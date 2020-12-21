Left Menu
Owner of 'Baba ka Dhaba' opens new restaurant

Kanta Prasad, the owner of the small eatery Baba ka Dhaba that was recently in the limelight on social media, on Monday opened a new restaurant in south Delhis Malviya Nagar area. Tushant Adlakha, a social worker who also works with Prasad, said the restaurant will start functioning from Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:56 IST
Kanta Prasad, the owner of the small eatery 'Baba ka Dhaba' that was recently in the limelight on social media, on Monday opened a new restaurant in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area. The new restaurant has also been named ‘Baba ka Dhaba’. ''We have opened a restaurant today which is near my small eatery. We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisines and have hired two chefs for the same. I will keep running my old eatery also,'' Prasad said. The 80-year-old said he has opened the restaurant at a rented accommodation. Tushant Adlakha, a social worker who also works with Prasad, said the restaurant will start functioning from Wednesday. ''Today, it was the opening of the restaurant. Prasad will take two days to set up the kitchen and from Wednesday, they will start serving food to customers. They have both dine-in and take away options. They have hired two chefs and the rest of their family members are helping in the restaurant,'' Adlakha said. Prasad had shot to fame after a video of him tearfully talking about the financial distress he faced in the months since the lockdown was shot by a man and shared widely across social media platforms

Nearly a month after his video went viral, Prasad had filed a complaint against the YouTuber for alleged misappropriation of funds. In his complaint to police, Prasad had alleged that the man who shot and published the video ''intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donation... without providing any information to the complainant''.

