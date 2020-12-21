Jilted suitor stabs woman for refusing to meet his parents

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her suitor in front of her parents at their house here in Maharashtra after she refused to accompany him to meet his parents in another city, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in Butibori area on Sunday when the accused, Mayur Mahajan, insisted that the woman accompany him to Jalgaon to meet his parents to discuss their marriage, an official said.

Interestingly, earlier on Sunday, the woman's parents had agreed for the marriage of their daughter with Mahajan and had lunch together, he said. The accused and the victim knew each other from 2018 when they were working at a company in Pune.

''Mahajan told the woman's parents on Sunday evening that his father would not come to Nagpur to discuss the marriage proposal. He insisted that the woman accompany him to Jalgaon immediately. When she refused, Mahajan whipped out a knife and stabbed her,'' the official said. The woman's parents rushed her to hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable, he said.

A search is on for the accused..