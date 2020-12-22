David Gordon Green in talks to helm 'Exorcist' sequel

Days after 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin refuted rumours of his association with a remake of the horror classic, 'Halloween' filmmaker David Gordon Green is in talks to helm a sequel of the 1973 release. According to Variety, Green will be helming the sequel from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Productions.

The sequel will further the profitable relationship between Green and Blumhouse following 2018's 'Halloween' the fourth-coming 'Halloween Kills' and the final film from the trilogy 'Halloween Ends.' The original 'The Exorcist' was helmed by William Friedkin and it starred Linda Blair, Max von Sydow, and Ellen Burstyn.

The 1973 horror classic revolved around a young girl possessed by a demon which leads to Catholic priests performing an exorcism to save her life. After the superhit horror's release, it was followed by four sequels but Friedkin was not associated with any of these.

The original film earned ten Academy Award nominations and won for best-adapted screenplay and best sound mixing. (ANI)