Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso to star in Paul Feig's ‘The School For Good and Evil’ movie
Filmmaker Paul Feig has roped in actors Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso to lead the cast of his feature film adaptation of author Soman Chainanis bestselling novel The School For Good and EvilAccording to Deadline, David Magee and Laura Solon have penned the screenplay.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:00 IST
Filmmaker Paul Feig has roped in actors Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso to lead the cast of his feature film adaptation of author Soman Chainani's bestselling novel ''The School For Good and Evil''
According to Deadline, David Magee and Laura Solon have penned the screenplay. The project has Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, and Feigco’s Feig and Laura Fischer on board as producers. Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen, and Chainani are attached as executive producers. The Netflix film follows best friends Sophie and Agatha who find themselves attending a school where kids are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains
''Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one,'' the show's description reads. ''The School For Good and Evil'' is the first book of the six in the series penned by Chainani. The final book in the series, titled ''The School of Good and Evil: One True King'', came out in June this year. Other books in the series are ''A World Without Princes'' (2014), ''The Last Ever After'' (2015), ''The Ever Never Handbook'' (2016), ''Quests for Glory'' (2017) and ''A Crystal of Time'' (2019).
- READ MORE ON:
- Laura Solon
- David Magee
- Laura Fischer
- Jane Startz
- 'The School For Good and Evil''
- 'The Ever Never Handbook'' (2016)
- ''
- Sofia Wylie
- Deadline
- True King''
- Sophia
- Anne Caruso
- Soman Chainani's
- 'A Crystal of Time'' (2019).
- Quests for Glory''
- Sophie
- 'A World Without Princes''
- Chainani
- Zack Roth
- Patricia Riggen
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix declines to flag up to viewers that 'The Crown' is fiction, UK media reports; A New Age' Tops Mild Box Office Again With $4.4 Million and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Bob Dylan sells entire song catalog to Universal Music; Netflix declines to flag up to viewers that 'The Crown' is fiction, UK media reports and more
Queen Latifah to star in Netflix's 'End of the Road'
Netflix ropes in Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow for comedy event 'Death to 2020'
Netflix releases trailer for Cobra Kai Season 3, official synopsis revealed