Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso to star in Paul Feig's ‘The School For Good and Evil’ movie

Filmmaker Paul Feig has roped in actors Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso to lead the cast of his feature film adaptation of author Soman Chainanis bestselling novel The School For Good and EvilAccording to Deadline, David Magee and Laura Solon have penned the screenplay.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:00 IST
Filmmaker Paul Feig has roped in actors Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso to lead the cast of his feature film adaptation of author Soman Chainani's bestselling novel ''The School For Good and Evil''

According to Deadline, David Magee and Laura Solon have penned the screenplay. The project has Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, and Feigco’s Feig and Laura Fischer on board as producers. Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen, and Chainani are attached as executive producers. The Netflix film follows best friends Sophie and Agatha who find themselves attending a school where kids are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains

''Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one,'' the show's description reads. ''The School For Good and Evil'' is the first book of the six in the series penned by Chainani. The final book in the series, titled ''The School of Good and Evil: One True King'', came out in June this year. Other books in the series are ''A World Without Princes'' (2014), ''The Last Ever After'' (2015), ''The Ever Never Handbook'' (2016), ''Quests for Glory'' (2017) and ''A Crystal of Time'' (2019).

