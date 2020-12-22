Left Menu
Netflix sets January release for 'The White Tiger' adaptation

She is also serving as an executive producer on the film along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.Chopra Jonas had earlier described The White Tiger as a powerful film which will entertain the viewers and also make them uncomfortable.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:16 IST
''The White Tiger'', the screen adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize winning novel, is slated to arrive on Netflix on January 22. The English-language drama is directed by Ramin Bahrani of ''Fahrenheit 451'' and ''99 Homes'' fame. Netflix made the announcement on its official Instagram page and shared the new trailer of the film on Monday night.

''The White Tiger, January 22. Based on a New York Times best selling novel. Executive produced by @priyankachopra and @ava,'' the post read. ''The White Tiger'' marks the first lead role of actor Adarsh Gourav, known for films like ''My Name is Khan'', ''Mom'' and Netflix series ''Leila''.

Gourav's Balram is the film's protagonist, who works as a driver for Ashok, a wealthy businessman, played by Rajkummar Rao. From being ridiculed by his employers for his underprivileged background and forcing him to take the fall for a crime he didn't commit to becoming a successful entrepreneur -- the trailer gives a sneak peek into Balram's journey. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Ashok. She is also serving as an executive producer on the film along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Chopra Jonas had earlier described ''The White Tiger'' as a ''powerful film'' which will entertain the viewers and also make them uncomfortable. Netflix has produced the movie in association with Mukul Deora.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

