'B Positive' gets five-episode back order from CBS

Comedy series ''B Positive'' is getting a full season at CBS after the network handed the show, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, a back order. The multi-camera show is created by writer Marco Pennette, with ''The Big Bang Theory'' co-creator Chuck Lorre serving as executive producer on the pilot.

According to Deadline, CBS has given an additional five episodes to the show, taking its full season to 18 episodes. ''B Positive'' was the first new show to debut as part of the 2020-21 broadcast season on the network. The show, which has performed relatively well, is scheduled to return for the new year on January 7.

''B Positive'' follows newly divorced Drew (Middleditch) who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives. The show also stars Izzy G, Sara Rue, Kether Donohue and Terrence Terrell co-star.

''Two and a Half Men'' alum Jim Patterson recently joined the series as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Pennette, thus returning to Lorre's stable. ''B Positive'' is produced by Warner Bros Television in association with Chuck Lorre Productions..