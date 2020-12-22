Left Menu
After fight with wife, Maha man kills infant daughter

The incident happened on December 18 in Khamkhurra village when accused Bhavesh Raut 34, a resident of Keshori area and an alcoholic, reached the house of his wife Nirasha and picked up a fight after accusing her of being unfaithful, an official said.They got married 18 months ago and their child was born on October 11 this year.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:17 IST
A man allegedly killed his two- and-half-month-old daughter in Arjuni Morgoan tehsil in Maharashtra's Gondia as he suspected the character of his wife, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on December 18 in Khamkhurra village when accused Bhavesh Raut (34), a resident of Keshori area and an alcoholic, reached the house of his wife Nirasha and picked up a fight after accusing her of being unfaithful, an official said.

''They got married 18 months ago and their child was born on October 11 this year. Amid the argument, Bhavesh picked up the child and threw her down on the floor, resulting in grievous injuries. The infant girl died in a hospital in Bhandara on December 19,'' he said. Bhavesh was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with murder, the Arjuni Morgaon police station official said.

PTI COR BNM BNM.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

