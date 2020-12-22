Sara Ali Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in new stills from 'Coolie No. 1'
Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with new alluring pictures of her with co-star Varun Dhawan, on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:05 IST
Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with new alluring pictures of her with co-star Varun Dhawan, on Tuesday. Dressed in white-bridal attire with a veil, Sara looked a vision to behold in the recent pictures she shared on Instagram with her co-star Varun from their upcoming movie 'Coolie No. 1'.
In the post which garnered more than eight lakh likes within few hours of being posted, the 'Kedarnath' actor can be seen donning the bridal dress with a minimal makeup look and crystal accessories. In one of the pictures, she is also captured kissing Varun Dhawan in a church, who is also dressed in white groom attire. With the images, Sara used three doves of peace emoticons in the caption.
The 'Simmba' star that will be next seen with Varun in their upcoming rom-com drama 'Coolie No.1' has also started shooting for Aanand L. Rai directorial Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. On the other hand, Varun has also started shooting for his Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor co-starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' after recently recovering from COVID-19. (ANI)
