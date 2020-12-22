Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in 'News of the World'

Although filming took place more than a year ago, the story takes place against a background of the epidemics of cholera and meningitis that hit the United States in the late 19th century. Hanks said the eerily prescient arrival of the film this week during the long coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of divisive U.S. elections in November reflects the power of movie making.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:00 IST
Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in 'News of the World'

It's taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western so when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout, he wanted to make sure the movie had something special to say.

Hanks, known for playing nice guys, stars in "News of the World," out in U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 25. He joked that he likes to think of the film as "'The Mandalorian,' without light sabers." "There's no reason to make a Western just because you get to wear comfortable clothes and a hat. It has to be about something bigger than just the genre," Hanks said.

Set after the U.S. Civil War, the film follows Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks) as he travels across a divided America reading the news in small towns. He meets up with a traumatized girl, played by newcomer Helena Zengel, who was taken by the Native American Kiowa tribe years ago and decides to deliver her back to her surviving relatives. For Hanks and director Paul Greengrass, "News of the World" is about the power of healing after fractious events.

"It felt to me such a contemporary story - the world bitterly divided, (the) post-Civil War landscape, the desperate desire for healing but not knowing what the road to healing looks like," said Greengrass. Although filming took place more than a year ago, the story takes place against a background of the epidemics of cholera and meningitis that hit the United States in the late 19th century.

Hanks said the eerily prescient arrival of the film this week during the long coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of divisive U.S. elections in November reflects the power of movie making. "Here we are, we made a movie that takes place in 1870 and it speaks to 2020. Ain't that the movies in a nutshell? That you can see a film that is about people riding horses and it's like 'Wow! That's really speaking about what it's like today'," he said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 79,675 cr at MSP so far; purchase in volume terms up 22 pc

Paddy procurement has increased 22 per cent so far in the ongoing kharif marketing season to 422.01 lakh tonnes, valued at Rs 79,675 crore. The kharif marketing season KMS starts from October.Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is continui...

Supplementary budget of Rs 4063.89 crore tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly

The Uttarakhand government has tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 4063.89 crore in the state Assembly on the first day of the Winter Session. Through the supplementary budget, the government sought a grant of Rs 2,071 crore under the reven...

Virtual buyer-seller meet held to boost India-Thailand agri-food trade

In a move to boost the exports of Indias agricultural and processed food products, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA, in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Thailand, organised a virtual Buyer ...

Shami unlikely to play first Test against England, six-week rest cum rehab awaits

India pacer Mohammed Shami is unlikely to play the opening Test against England in February as a six-week rest cum rehabilitation programme awaits him after suffering a wrist fracture. The fast bowler suffered the fracture on his bowling ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020