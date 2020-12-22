Left Menu
Illegal coal mining: CBI raids five locations in Kolkata

The lookout notice has been issued to Majhi to ascertain his whereabouts, as his interrogation was vital for the probe, the spokesperson had said earlier.The central investigating agency had on November 28 conducted raids at 45 places, including at 25 in West Bengal, in connection with its probe into against illegal coal mining.

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at five locations in the city, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal coal mining, a spokesperson of the agency said on Tuesday. Among the five premises was a residence of a businessman, who is ''considered close to Anup Majhi alias Lala'' -- an accused against whom a lookout notice has been issued by the probe agency, he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also asked Eastern Coalfields to furnish details of the action taken against illegal mining and theft of coal. The lookout notice has been issued to Majhi to ascertain his whereabouts, as his interrogation was vital for the probe, the spokesperson had said earlier.

The central investigating agency had on November 28 conducted raids at 45 places, including at 25 in West Bengal, in connection with its probe into against illegal coal mining. PTI PNT RMS RMS

  • Lala

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

