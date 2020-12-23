Left Menu
Kangana Ranaut reminisces her Mexico trip with steamy picture

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday treated her fans to a steamy throwback picture from her Mexico trip.

23-12-2020
Kangana Ranaut reminisces her Mexico trip with steamy picture
Actor Kangana Ranaut (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday treated her fans to a steamy throwback picture from her Mexico trip. The 'Queen' actor took to Instagram to share the picture that captures her from the back as she enjoys the picturesque view of the beach.

The 33-year-old actor is seen seated facing the sea while the camera captures her from her back at Mexico's Tulum. The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor is seen wearing a pink and blue coloured bikini in the picture while she chose to keep her curly locks loose.

"Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here's a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico," she wrote in the caption. (ANI)

