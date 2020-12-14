Kareena Kapoor flaunts baby bump in latest Instagram post

Left Menu
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday flaunted her baby bump and her pregnancy glow as she goes on set to wrap up her professional commitments before welcoming her second child.

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday flaunted her baby bump and her pregnancy glow as she goes on set to wrap up her professional commitments before welcoming her second child. The 'Tashan' star took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture, in which she gave a maternity spin to her pink athleisure. The mom-to-be looked radiant as she posed for the camera while flaunting her baby bump. Sporting a low make-up look, the actor personified beauty as she left her hair curled up in beachy waves open in the air.

In the picture, the 'Jab We Met' star is seen holding her baby from one hand while she clicks a selfie with the other. Referring to her upcoming baby, Kapoor captioned the post as, "Two of us on the sets."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, more than 4 lakh fans liked it and many celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kiara Advani leaving red heart emoticons. BFF Amrita Arora wrote stunning with red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor was last seen in 'Good Newwz' with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Most recently, the actor wrapped up shooting for her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan. She is also a part of Karan Johar's shelved film 'Takht'. (ANI)

