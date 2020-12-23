Christiane Seidel joins indie western 'Boon'

Left Menu
Actor Christiane Seidel, who was most recently seen in the hit Netflix limited series The Queens Gambit, is set to star in the indie western Boon.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:41 IST
Actor Christiane Seidel, who was most recently seen in the hit Netflix limited series ''The Queen's Gambit'', is set to star in the indie western ''Boon''. The film is also features, is produced by and co-written by ''Yellowstone'' star Neal McDonough, reported Deadline. ''Boon'' billed as a spiritual sequel to Derek Presley's directorial ''Red Stone'', featured McDonough as the henchman Nick Boon.

Set in the distant future, the follow-up will see Boon trying to get on with his life. Preacher, the widowed Catherine (Seidel), is busy trying to protect herself and her son from a local criminal organisation that is using her land for some unusual activities. When Boon and Catherine's lives cross paths they find themselves leaning on each other to protect everything they stand for.

Presley is co-writing and returning to direct the sequel and so is ''Red Stone'' producer Jason Starne. ''Boon'' also stars Jake Melrose, James Madio, and John Patrick Jordan. Seidel starred on the critically-acclaimed ''The Queen's Gambit'' as Helen Deardorff, director of Methuen Home for Girls, the orphanage where Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) grows up.

Seidel's other credits include FX's limited series ''Fosse/Verdon'', HBO show ''Boardwalk Empire'', and another Netflix miniseries ''Godless''..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

