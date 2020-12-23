Left Menu
Scottish leader Sturgeon sorry for breaking COVID-19 rules

Scotlands leader, Nicola Sturgeon, has apologised for breaching coronavirus restrictions when she took off her face mask at a funeral wake. She was attending a funeral wake on Friday for a civil servant.Under the Scottish governments coronavirus rules, customers in restaurants and bars must wear a face covering except when seated at their table.

PTI | Edinburgh | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Scotland's leader, Nicola Sturgeon, has apologised for breaching coronavirus restrictions when she took off her face mask at a funeral wake. A photograph published in the Scottish Sun newspaper showed Sturgeon chatting to three women in a bar while standing at a distance but without wearing a mask. She was attending a funeral wake on Friday for a civil servant.

Under the Scottish government's coronavirus rules, customers in restaurants and bars must wear a face covering except when seated at their table. Those breaching the rules can face a 60-pound (USD 81) fine. Sturgeon apologised for the "stupid mistake" on Wednesday, saying she had her mask off briefly.

"I talk every day about the importance of masks, so I'm not going to offer any excuses," she said. "I was in the wrong, I'm kicking myself, and I'm sorry.".

