Indulged in some mid-week thoughts, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday shared a ruminative post for his fans.

ANI | Mussoorie (Uttrakhand) | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:05 IST
Anupam Kher shares mid-week thoughts in latest post
Anupam Kher (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Indulged in some mid-week thoughts, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday shared a ruminative post for his fans. The 65-year-old star, who is swamped with the promotions of his third book, 'Your Best Day Is Today', and his new podcast channel 'Anupam Cares', never leaves a chance to not inspire his fans with his thoughtful and motivational beliefs through social media.

And yet again, the 'Saaransh' actor, shared a motivational message in his recent contemplative post on Instagram while enjoying the nature bliss in the lap of Uttrakhand. "Sometimes you just need a break. ... In a beautiful place. ..... Alone..... To figure everything out," Kher wrote with a smiley signature.

Earlier, the former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India launched his first-ever podcast 'Anupam Cares' to inspire people with stories of hope, compassion and heroism from people all around the world. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

