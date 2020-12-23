Left Menu
Development News Edition

Churches in Delhi to host low key Christmas celebrations due to COVID-19

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, churches in Delhi will have low key Christmas celebrations this year with limited attendance for the mass and prohibition of entry of visitors. There will not be the usual midnight mass but multiple masses on December 24-25, where a limited number of people will be admitted through online registration to ensure social distancing, said Father Stanley, spokesperson of the Catholic Archdiocese, Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:37 IST
Churches in Delhi to host low key Christmas celebrations due to COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, churches in Delhi will have low key Christmas celebrations this year with limited attendance for the mass and prohibition of entry of visitors. "The celebrations this year will be restricted keeping in mind the pandemic. There will not be the usual midnight mass but multiple masses on December 24-25, where a limited number of people will be admitted through online registration to ensure social distancing,'' said Father Stanley, spokesperson of the Catholic Archdiocese, Delhi. He said no visitors will be allowed to enter the church campus on 24th and 25th December. Each mass will only admit 100 people this year compared to several thousand previously, he added. The religious body has brought out a notification of preventive measures to be followed at all the 54 churches in Delhi that come under its ambit. "Due to the situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not have the usual midnight service at the cathedral this year. Instead we will have anticipated Christmas mass on the 24th evening, in the church. On 24th and 25th of December, limited entry will be allowed on the basis of online registration only," the notification said. Visitors can register online via a link available on the Sacred Heart Cathedral website. On Thursday, the anticipated mass will be held at 6 pm and 8 pm in Hindi and English respectively. On Christmas Day, four masses will be organised, one each in Malayalam and Hindi, and two in English. The masses on December 25 will be live-streamed at 9 am and 10:30 am on both Youtube and Facebook

The notification also highlighted the need for separate registrations for each member of a family, and noted that entry without a mask would be prohibited and that each visitor would be subjected to thermal screening.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia halts new volunteers in Sputnik vaccine trial now it is increasingly available

Russia stopped taking in new volunteers in the trial of its first vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday, with developers saying it was unethical to administer a placebo to participants now that the shot was increasingly available to the pub...

Brexit trade deal may be imminent, senior EU source says

A senior European diplomat told Reuters on Wednesday that a Brexit trade deal could be imminent, raising hopes that Britain and the European Union could avoid a turbulent economic rupture in just eight days. There was no confirmation from B...

Mexico to start first COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday

Mexicos government said it will begin vaccinations against COVID-19 on Thursday, starting with healthcare workers, as the first batch of doses from Pfizer arrived on Wednesday with the country battling an upsurge in infections.Tomorrow were...

Indian-origin man charged with cyberstalking woman, threatening her with rape and murder

An Indian-origin man in the US has been arrested and charged with cyberstalking a woman, whom he harassed using several social media accounts and emails and solicited others to rape, murder and decapitate her in exchange for Bitcoin. Desmon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020