Left Menu
Development News Edition

Makers drop 'Coming 2 America' trailer featuring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall

Amazon studios finally dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel 'Coming 2 America,' on Tuesday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:02 IST
Makers drop 'Coming 2 America' trailer featuring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall
A still from the trailer featuring Eddie Murphy (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

Amazon studios finally dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel 'Coming 2 America,' on Tuesday (local time). According to Fox News, Amazon Studios gave fans a special treat: seeing Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles as Prince Akeem Joffer and his best friend Semmi.

In 1988, the original comedy, 'Coming to America,' came and '2' will follow newly crowned King Akeem of the fictional country Zamunda as he travels back to New York to locate his long-lost son. Last week, the studio shared the first-look images on Twitter, showcasing not only the 59-year-old star Murphy and Hall but also several other members of the cast, including screen icon James Earl Jones and Shari Headley.

In several images, the 'Saturday Night Live' alum is decked out in royal regalia, but another shows the goofy monarch wearing a blue-and-orange New York-themed bomber jacket covered in pins and patches, paired with a baseball cap. Headley and Jones are both seen wearing crowns and dressed to the nines as well.

As reported by Fox News, plenty of other famous faces will appear in the flick, including Leslie Jones, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, Louie Anderson and Rick Ross. Craig Brewer ('Hustle & Flow') directed the picture from a screenplay written by Kenya Barris ('Black-ish") and frequent Murphy collaborators David Sheffield and Barry W. Blaustein, who also drew up the story.

The movie 'Coming 2 America' will hit Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia halts new volunteers in Sputnik vaccine trial now it is increasingly available

Russia stopped taking in new volunteers in the trial of its first vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday, with developers saying it was unethical to administer a placebo to participants now that the shot was increasingly available to the pub...

Brexit trade deal may be imminent, senior EU source says

A senior European diplomat told Reuters on Wednesday that a Brexit trade deal could be imminent, raising hopes that Britain and the European Union could avoid a turbulent economic rupture in just eight days. There was no confirmation from B...

Mexico to start first COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday

Mexicos government said it will begin vaccinations against COVID-19 on Thursday, starting with healthcare workers, as the first batch of doses from Pfizer arrived on Wednesday with the country battling an upsurge in infections.Tomorrow were...

Indian-origin man charged with cyberstalking woman, threatening her with rape and murder

An Indian-origin man in the US has been arrested and charged with cyberstalking a woman, whom he harassed using several social media accounts and emails and solicited others to rape, murder and decapitate her in exchange for Bitcoin. Desmon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020