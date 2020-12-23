Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50

She will be greatly missed." The BBC quoted a police spokesman as saying there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding her death, which came five days after her 50th birthday. Away from the catwalk, Tennant campaigned to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:10 IST
Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50

Stella Tennant, one of Britain's top models, has died at the age of 50, British media reported on Wednesday. Tennant was born into the Scottish aristocracy. Her unconventional, androgynous looks helped her break into the world of fashion in the 1990s.

She went on to become the new face of Chanel and graced the covers of fashion magazines around the world. "It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020," her family said in a statement to the PA news agency.

"Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed." The BBC quoted a police spokesman as saying there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding her death, which came five days after her 50th birthday.

Away from the catwalk, Tennant campaigned to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry. "It's going to take us a long time to change our habits, but I think that this is so obviously a step in the right direction," she told the Guardian newspaper last year.

Tennant retired from the fashion industry in 1998, returning on a part-time basis to shoot clothing campaigns and appear on the runway. She is survived her husband, David Lasnet, and their four children.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada appeals for Olympics equestrian spot in coca tea case

In the latest sports law case linked to cocaine consumed in South American tea, Canadas equestrian team tried to regain its place in the Tokyo Olympics jumping lineup on Wednesday. The Court of Arbitration for Sport was hearing the second p...

Congress leader Chennithala tests positive for COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 PTI Opposition leader inthe Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has tested positivefor COVID-19Though asymptomatic, he would be admitted to a hospitalfor observation,party sources saidThe senior Congress leaders wi...

UP: Man held for firing shots during his wedding

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly firing shots during his wedding celebrations in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said. Mohit Kumar was arrested with an illegal country-made pistol in his possession at Gogwan village unde...

'I was scared': home-coming French expats relieved to escape Britain

Sam Cabral, a French expatriate living in Britain, expressed relief on Wednesday as she stepped off a Eurostar train from London, becoming one of the first people to make the trip after a travel ban imposed over COVID-19 worries was eased. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020