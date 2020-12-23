Left Menu
In an freaky incident, a monkey snatched a bundle of Rs 500 currency notes from a man at the registrars office here on Wednesday that was retrieved after an hours struggle. Some of the currency notes worth Rs 7,000 were damaged.Bhagwandeen, a resident of Khairabad locality, had sold his land and came for registration at the registrars office.

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:54 IST
UP: Monkey 'steals' money, returns it after an hour's struggle

In an freaky incident, a monkey snatched a bundle of Rs 500 currency notes from a man at the registrar's office here on Wednesday that was retrieved after an hour's struggle. Some of the currency notes worth Rs 7,000 were damaged.

Bhagwandeen, a resident of Khairabad locality, had sold his land and came for registration at the registrar's office. He had sold his land to pay for his son's medical treatment. After registering the documents, he received a sum of Rs 4 lakh in the office. Bhagwandeen, a man in his 60s, started counting the money under a tree inside the premises.

Unbeknown to him, a monkey suddenly swooped down from the tree and snatched one of the Rs 500 bundles and climbed back up before it could be stopped. The monkey started throwing some of the currency notes from the bundle and people on the ground started collecting it. A perplexed Bhagwandeen helped the locals as they lured the monkey with some fruits and finally got back his money.

But, the monkey had damaged around 14 currency notes worth Rs 7,000. ''I am thankful to people around here who helped me get my money back,'' a relieved Bhagwandeen said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

