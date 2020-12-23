Woman injured in acid attack in Telangana

A 22-year-old woman suffered burn injuries on her face after a person threw acid on her inJagtial district on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened in Thimmapur village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal.

The victim has been hospitalised and her condition is stable now, they said. According to her, the assailant came by walk with a helmet on his head, attacked her by throwing acid and ran away,a senior police official told PTI over phone.

The widowed woman is suspecting that one of her relatives was behind the incident, however it is being verified, the official said. A case was being registered and police teams are on the lookout for the assailant, the official said.

TRS MLC K Kavitha expressed shock over the incident and spoke to Jagtial District Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sarma over the incident..