Kangana Ranaut hits back at those criticizing her bikini photograph

After some social media users trolled Kangana Ranaut for posting a photograph of herself in a bikini, the Bollywood actor on Wednesday hit back at her critics and advised them not to "pretend to be an authority on religion."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:25 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After some social media users trolled Kangana Ranaut for posting a photograph of herself in a bikini, the Bollywood actor on Wednesday hit back at her critics and advised them not to "pretend to be an authority on religion." The 'Queen' star has posted a stunning throwback picture from her Mexico vacation on social media, in which she was seen in a swimsuit sitting on the beach. Some social media users posted hateful comments on the picture.

Kangana took to share a self clicked picture on Twitter and captioned it in Hindi: "Seeing my bikini picture, some people are lecturing me on Dharma and Sanatan. What will happen to you if Goddess Bhairavi comes face to face with you with her hair loose, without clothes, drinking blood? You will be scared. You call yourself a devotee? Don't pretend to be authority on religion.... Jai Shri Ram," she wrote. Ranaut has been making headlines for her ongoing feud with actor Diljit Dosanjh over the farmers' protests.

On the work front, Kangana has recently wrapped her shoot for the much-anticipated project 'Thalaivi' and has been updating her fans about the preparation for her upcoming flick 'Dhaakad'. Besides that, she also has a patriotic film 'Tejas' in the pipeline. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

