'Rogue Squadron' culturally like 'Wonder Woman': Patty Jenkins on directing 'Star Wars' spin-off

It will mark the first feature film in the long-running sci-fi franchise, scheduled to be released in 2023, to be directed by a woman.Asked about Rogue Squadron, Jenkins told PTI in an exclusive telephonic interview from Los Angeles, I obviously know more than I can say but its culturally like Wonder Woman. Im aspiring to make a great Star Wars movie but a very personal tale within it...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 11:40 IST
'Rogue Squadron' culturally like 'Wonder Woman': Patty Jenkins on directing 'Star Wars' spin-off

Director Patty Jenkins says she is aspiring to make a great ''Star Wars'' spin-off with ''Rogue Squadron'', which will be ''culturally'' in the vein of her blockbuster ''Wonder Woman'' films. Jenkins, who has helmed two superhero tentpoles -- ''Wonder Woman'' (2017) and the recently-released ''Wonder Woman 1984'' for DC Films, is heading to the Disney-owned Lucasfilm to direct ''Rogue Squadron''.

The new ''Star Wars'' movie will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy, as per the official plotline released by Lucasfilm. It will mark the first feature film in the long-running sci-fi franchise, scheduled to be released in 2023, to be directed by a woman.

Asked about ''Rogue Squadron'', Jenkins told PTI in an exclusive telephonic interview from Los Angeles, ''I obviously know more than I can say (but) it's culturally like 'Wonder Woman'.'' ''I'm aspiring to make a great 'Star Wars' movie but a very personal tale within it... a strong emotional (core). I'm excited about the fact that it has that opportunity within it,'' the 48-year-old director, whose father was a fighter pilot, added. Jenkins previously told PTI that it is ''questionable'' whether a third film in the ''Wonder Woman'' franchise will be made following Warner Bros' decision to opt for a theatrical-and-digital model to release its films.

The filmmaker said she would love to come back for a third film only when Warner Bros ''goes back to being a full theatrical studio''. ''Before the pandemic, the world would have gone along. We probably would have even made a deal for 'Wonder Woman 3' and figured out when and how I could fit that into my schedule.

''Now it all really is much more questionable whether we will do it at all and how we will do it. So, that's going to be an interesting thing. I would still love to do it but only (if) Warner Bros goes back to being a full theatrical studio,'' Jenkins had said. ''Wonder Woman 1984'' was released in Indian theatres by Warner Bros on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Fronted by Gal Gadot, the film also stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Connie Nielson.

Presented by Warner Bros Pictures, the film is an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production..

