Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely take place, other actors to join Benedict Cumberbatch

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:33 IST
Sherlock Season 5 is likely to bring a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock

Since Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017, fans are ardently looking forward to the airing of Season 5. However, the fifth season is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One.

Sherlock Season 5 will feature Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson as the protagonists like they were seen in the previous seasons. While some fans are doubtful about Sherlock Season 5's return, many avid viewers still have courage in their minds with a firm belief that their favorite actors, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman will return and reprise their roles.

Sherlock Season 5 is one of the most anticipated television series fans have been waiting for a long time. Ending the show without showing the conclusions or solving the previous cliffhangers will be like breaking the hearts of many.

The lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch earlier denied all rumors surrounding his discontinuation including the series' discontinuation. "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said. In a recent interview of Martin Freeman by Collider, he said that "not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

Sherlock Season 5 is likely to bring a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. She was introduced in previous season's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'. She was seen visiting Baker Street apartment and sending a notion to assist Sherlock, the character always played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But after that, as she was not invited, there surely lies a gap in the plot which makes a sensible chance for her in the series.

Digital Spy reported quite a few months earlier that Sherlock Season 5 will have the presence of The Widow-actress Louise Brealey. She is best known for playing Molly Hooper in Sherlock. However, we need to wait for a long time to know more about the plot, cast and crew and release date.

Sherlock Season 5 will feature the altered lives of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's popular characters, Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson – this was earlier revealed by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. Even earlier reports claimed that both would be seen solving the cases and fighting criminals again in the imminent season. There is another strong reason why the series will come back.

Sherlock Season 5 does not have an official premiere date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

