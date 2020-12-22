Left Menu
Money Heist Season 5: Tatiana, Alicia’s link to be unveiled, series gets remake in Korea

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:57 IST
Money Heist Season 5: Tatiana, Alicia’s link to be unveiled, series gets remake in Korea
Many spoilers for Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) are out and floating over the web world. Image Credit: Twitter (@lacasadepapel)

Fans are excited as the production is working on Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5). However, the avid lovers of Money Heist are disappointed with the announcement that the Spanish crime drama series will end with Season 5.

Money Heist enthusiasts have a beautiful news this time. We knew that Money Heist Season 5 would mark end to the series. But that's not exactly true. According to Express, the globally-acclaimed show is being remade in Korea.

Netflix has recently confirmed the series is not going to end soon as it will get a new adaptation. The creator Álex Pina said that Money Heist aka La casa de papel is being remade in Korea. He will serve as an executive producer on the new version.

"Korean creators have been developing their own language and audio-visual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people. That is why I find it fascinating that the world of La Casa de Papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about," Álex Pina said.

Many spoilers for Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) are out and floating over the web world. Fans are convinced that there is something more to the connection between Tatiana (Diana Gomez) and Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri). Many theories emerged to establish some undefined links between them ever since they were introduced.

Alicia and Tatiana could be siblings and this link can be portrayed in Money Heist Season 5, Express.co.uk noted. Money Heist aficionados have been left convinced that they could be sisters by having a look at their distinctive red hair. "The hair is basically the same colour and the nose looks very similar. Maybe they are sisters," one fan commented over Reddit. There is another idea creating rumor that both Tatiana and Alicia are the same person. However, this idea is unbelievable at any standard.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an exact airing date. But it is likely to appear in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

